UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Beijing Urges Pompeo To Drop Anti-China Prejudices After State Secretary's Berlin Remarks

Sumaira FH 18 seconds ago Mon 11th November 2019 | 07:40 PM

Beijing Urges Pompeo to Drop Anti-China Prejudices After State Secretary's Berlin Remarks

Beijing calls on US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to abandon ideological prejudices against China and stop attacks on Chinese policies, companies and the Communist Party, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman Geng Shuang said on Monday, commenting on Pompeo's remarks on the eve of the 30th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2019) Beijing calls on US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to abandon ideological prejudices against China and stop attacks on Chinese policies, companies and the Communist Party, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman Geng Shuang said on Monday, commenting on Pompeo's remarks on the eve of the 30th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall.

On Friday, Pompeo said while speaking in Berlin that the policy of the Communist Party of China is forming a new authoritarianism and suppresses Chinese people in a way "horrifyingly familiar to former East Germans."

"I have repeatedly expressed China's position in relation to provocative statements of US Secretary of State Pompeo.

Wherever he goes, he always carries out malicious attacks on the government and the Communist Party of China, criticizes the policy of our country, and inflates the so-called Chinese threat," Geng said.

Geng called on Pompeo to abandon his prejudices regarding China and stop making provocative statements in this regard.

"China once again calls on Secretary Pompeo to abandon ideological prejudices, an outdated Cold War way of thinking, stop making anti-Chinese statements and do what is worthy of a US secretary of state," the spokesman pointed out.

Geng also noted that Pompeo's attempts to "drive a wedge" between the Communist Party and the Chinese people were doomed to fail.

Related Topics

China Beijing Berlin Government Mike Pompeo

Recent Stories

Sharjah Publishing City Free Zone, Invest in Sharj ..

10 minutes ago

Umar Siddiq continues rich run of form

24 minutes ago

Faizan Riaz smashes scintillating double century f ..

30 minutes ago

Emirates opens dedicated check-in terminal for cru ..

40 minutes ago

Gargash meets with Chinese official

40 minutes ago

Quaid-e Azam Trophy 2nd XI: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa win ..

43 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.