BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2019) Beijing calls on US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to abandon ideological prejudices against China and stop attacks on Chinese policies, companies and the Communist Party, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman Geng Shuang said on Monday, commenting on Pompeo's remarks on the eve of the 30th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall.

On Friday, Pompeo said while speaking in Berlin that the policy of the Communist Party of China is forming a new authoritarianism and suppresses Chinese people in a way "horrifyingly familiar to former East Germans."

"I have repeatedly expressed China's position in relation to provocative statements of US Secretary of State Pompeo.

Wherever he goes, he always carries out malicious attacks on the government and the Communist Party of China, criticizes the policy of our country, and inflates the so-called Chinese threat," Geng said.

Geng called on Pompeo to abandon his prejudices regarding China and stop making provocative statements in this regard.

"China once again calls on Secretary Pompeo to abandon ideological prejudices, an outdated Cold War way of thinking, stop making anti-Chinese statements and do what is worthy of a US secretary of state," the spokesman pointed out.

Geng also noted that Pompeo's attempts to "drive a wedge" between the Communist Party and the Chinese people were doomed to fail.