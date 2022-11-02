UrduPoint.com

Beijing Urges That Escalation Be Avoided Amid North Korea's Missile Launches

Umer Jamshaid Published November 02, 2022 | 06:00 PM

Beijing Urges That Escalation Be Avoided Amid North Korea's Missile Launches

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2022) China is closely monitoring the development of the situation on the Korean Peninsula after North Korea launched news missiles and hopes that all parties to the regional conflict will avoid escalation, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, North Korea launched at least 17 missiles toward the Sea of Japan and the Yellow Sea, and fired 100 rounds of artillery shots. According to South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff, one of the missiles landed close to South Korea's territorial waters.

"China is closely following the developments of the Korean Peninsula situation.

.. We hope relevant parties can keep to the direction of seeking political settlement, meet each other halfway, and avoid a spiral of escalation," Zhao said at a regular press conference.

The diplomat added that maintaining peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula meets the common interests of the countries of the region.

Wednesday's launch is North Korea's 29th this year. North Korea has insisted that its test launches are being carried out in response to "provocations" by South Korea, which has recently been conducting active military exercises both independently and jointly with the United States and Japan.

Related Topics

China Japan South Korea United States North Korea All

Recent Stories

Janhvi Kapoor under fire on social media for selli ..

Janhvi Kapoor under fire on social media for selling popcorn

23 minutes ago
 Gang-rape case: Suspects sent to jail on judicial ..

Gang-rape case: Suspects sent to jail on judicial remand

54 minutes ago
 T20 World Cup 2022: Fakhar Zaman ruled out of matc ..

T20 World Cup 2022: Fakhar Zaman ruled out of match against South Africa

2 hours ago
 ATC sets six MQM leaders free in provocative speec ..

ATC sets six MQM leaders free in provocative speech case

3 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022: India reach semi-final after b ..

T20 World Cup 2022: India reach semi-final after beating Bangladesh by five runs ..

3 hours ago
 Federal govt to 'surprise' Imran Khan, says Javed ..

Federal govt to 'surprise' Imran Khan, says Javed Latif

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.