UrduPoint.com

Beijing Urges US Not To Hype 'Chinese Threat' After Remarks On China Defying Int'l Order

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 27, 2022 | 01:20 PM

Beijing Urges US Not to Hype 'Chinese Threat' After Remarks on China Defying Int'l Order

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2022) Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin on Friday called on Washington not to hype the "Chinese threat," commenting on US Secretary of State Antony Blinken's recent remark on China posing a challenge to the international order.

In a major policy speech at George Washington University on Thursday, Blinken said that China is the only nation in the world that has both the intent and the capability to reshape the existing international order.

"The US side said that China is the most serious long-term challenge to the world order, this is a distortion of the truth, China has always been, is and will be the defender of the international order," Wenbin told reporters, adding that the US spreads misinformation and hypes the "Chinese threat" to restrain the Asian country's development.

Related Topics

World China Washington George Asia

Recent Stories

New Zealand Prime Minister Confirms Planned Meetin ..

New Zealand Prime Minister Confirms Planned Meetings With Biden, Harris on May 3 ..

13 minutes ago
 US, UK Agree to Enhance Defense Cooperation on Art ..

US, UK Agree to Enhance Defense Cooperation on Artificial Intelligence

13 minutes ago
 Newly Elected Hong Kong Chief Executive to Visit B ..

Newly Elected Hong Kong Chief Executive to Visit Beijing From May 28-31

1 hour ago
 Tokyo shares close higher 27th May, 2022

Tokyo shares close higher 27th May, 2022

1 hour ago
 Woman attempts suicide in kasur

Woman attempts suicide in kasur

1 hour ago
 2280 litre adulterated milk wasted

2280 litre adulterated milk wasted

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.