(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2022) Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin on Friday called on Washington not to hype the "Chinese threat," commenting on US Secretary of State Antony Blinken's recent remark on China posing a challenge to the international order.

In a major policy speech at George Washington University on Thursday, Blinken said that China is the only nation in the world that has both the intent and the capability to reshape the existing international order.

"The US side said that China is the most serious long-term challenge to the world order, this is a distortion of the truth, China has always been, is and will be the defender of the international order," Wenbin told reporters, adding that the US spreads misinformation and hypes the "Chinese threat" to restrain the Asian country's development.