Beijing Urges US to Be Careful With Words After Biden Expresses Readiness to Defend Taiwan

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd May, 2022) Beijing has urged Washington to be careful in what it says and does regarding the Taiwan issue, Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said on Monday, adding that will take strong action to protect its sovereignty and security interests.

Earlier in the day, US President Joe Biden, who is currently on a visit to Japan, said that the US is ready to get involved militarily to defend Taiwan in the event of invasion.

"We urge the US side to sincerely abide by the One China principle and the three Sino-US Joint communiques, uphold their commitments not to support Taiwan's independence, be careful in their words and actions on the Taiwan issue, and not send any misleading signals to the secessionist forces in Taiwan," Wenbin told a briefing.