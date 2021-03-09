UrduPoint.com
Beijing Urges US To Cease Support For Pro-Taiwan Independence Forces, Arms Sales To Island

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 09th March 2021 | 05:02 PM

Beijing Urges US to Cease Support for Pro-Taiwan Independence Forces, Arms Sales to Island

China has made strong appeals to the United States to refrain from sending false signals to the pro-Taiwan independence forces and stop selling arms to the island, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said on Tuesday, commenting on the recent statement by Washington on the matter

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th March, 2021) China has made strong appeals to the United States to refrain from sending false signals to the pro-Taiwan independence forces and stop selling arms to the island, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said on Tuesday, commenting on the recent statement by Washington on the matter.

On Monday, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki told reporters that Washington would continue to contribute to Taiwan's self-defense capabilities despite calls from China to roll back the support for the breakaway island.

"We urge the US to follow the 'One China' policy, joint Sino-US Joint communiques, break off diplomatic ties with Taiwan and stop arms sales to Taiwan, and not to send false signals to the pro-Taiwan independence forces so as not to undermine Sino-US relations, as well as peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait," Zhao said at a briefing.

The diplomat added that Beijing's stance on the Taiwan issue was consistent and clear, noting that there is only one China in the world, and Taiwan is an integral part of the Asian country.

Beijing is determined to defend its national sovereignty and territorial integrity, the spokesman said.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, in turn, urged earlier this month the new US administration "to fully understand the high sensitivity of the Taiwan issue" and abandon "dangerous practices of crossing the line and playing with fire."

Although US-Chinese relations fell to new lows under the Trump administration, US President Joe Biden has vowed to be even tougher on Beijing than his predecessor. In a tense call with Chinese President Xi Jinping last month, Biden warned Beijing that the US was concerned with its activities in the Indo-Pacific, human rights abuses, and unfair trade practices. Chinese officials have repeatedly denied all of the allegations.

