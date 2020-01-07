UrduPoint.com
Beijing Urges US To Meet Obligation To Issue Visas To Participants Of UN Events

Tue 07th January 2020

China has called on the United States to honor its international obligation as the United Nations' host country and issue visas to delegates from all countries to participate in UN meetings, the Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman, Geng Shuang, said on Tuesday

Earlier in the day, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said that the US had declined to issue him a visa to attend a UN Security Council meeting in New York on January 9, amid deteriorating relations between Washington and Tehran.

"Providing visa services to representatives of all countries so that they can take part in UN sessions is an international obligation of the US as a host country," Geng said.

On Friday, the US liquidated the Iranian Revolutionary Guards' elite Quds Force commander, Qasem Soleimani, in Iraq, prompting an outraged reaction from Iran's leadership, including Zarif, notorious for his criticism of the current US administration. Nevertheless, Zarif was allowed to come to the US for UN-related visits in the past, although his presence was closely monitored by the country's authorities.

