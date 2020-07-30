UrduPoint.com
Beijing Urges Washington To Stop Unjustified Suppression Of Chinese Companies - Ambassador

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Thu 30th July 2020 | 06:01 PM

China is urging the United States to stop politicizing economic affairs and cease the unjustified suppression of Chinese companies, including tech giant Huawei, the country's ambassador to Russia Zhang Hanhui told Sputnik in an interview

"We call on the United States to stop unjustifiably suppressing Chinese companies, stop deliberately discrediting China and stop the spread of 'political viruses'," the ambassador said.

In recent months, Washington has strengthened its sanctions on Huawei and has put pressure on other countries not to allow the Chinese tech giant to actively participate in the creation of 5G telecommunications networks. Zhang said that China will continue to resist US efforts to assert authority over the entire global landscape.

"China will resolutely say no to US hegemony and will resolutely take measures to protect the country's sovereignty, security and development interests," the ambassador commented.

Zhang also took aim at the United States' human rights record, adding that this gives Washington no right to comment on events taking place in China.

"As the country with the worst human rights record, the US has no right to comment on human rights issues in China," the ambassador remarked.

In May, Washington slapped tough sanctions on Huawei that limit the company's access to semiconductors manufactured with US equipment. These sanctions resulted in the United Kingdom government announcing that the Chinese tech giant would no longer be allowed to participate in the development of the country's 5G network.

The Chinese ambassador in London Liu Xiaoming slammed the UK government's decision, stating that it raises questions over the United Kingdom's ability to operate in an open, fair, and non-discriminatory business environment.

