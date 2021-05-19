Beijing uses 1.2 bln cubic meters of recycled water in 2020: authority

(@FahadShabbir)

Beijing used 1.2 billion cubic meters of recycled water in 2020, accounting for about 30 percent of its total annual water allocation, authorities said Wednesday

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2021 ) :Beijing used 1.2 billion cubic meters of recycled water in 2020, accounting for about 30 percent of its total annual water allocation, authorities said Wednesday.

In recent years, Beijing authorities stepped up efforts to treat water pollution by upgrading a batch of existing wastewater treatment plants and building water recycling plants, according to the Beijing Water Authority.

Of the amount of recycled water last year, 58 million cubic meters went to industries, 19 million cubic meters for greenization, 1.1 billion cubic meters for refilling rivers and lakes and the remainder for domestic usage.

Beijing authorities plan to enhance the efficiency of recycled water usage to ease the pressure on water resources.