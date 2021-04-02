UrduPoint.com
Beijing Vaccinates 44% Of Population Against Coronavirus

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 02nd April 2021 | 01:20 AM

Beijing Vaccinates 44% of Population Against Coronavirus

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2021) Beijing authorities estimate that 44 percent of the Chinese capital's population of 21.5 million has been vaccinated against the coronavirus.

As of Wednesday, 15.4 million vaccine doses have been administered to 9.6 million people.

China uses domestically developed COVID-19 vaccines. The two brands used internationally are Sinovac and Sinopharm.

China began vaccinating senior citizens without a history of chronic conditions in mid-March. Expatriates who want to be vaccinated can apply at the Foreign Affairs Office of Beijing Municipality.

