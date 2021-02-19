UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Beijing Views US Return To JCPOA As Key To Breaking Iranian Nuclear Deadlock

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 19th February 2021 | 07:10 PM

Beijing Views US Return to JCPOA as Key to Breaking Iranian Nuclear Deadlock

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th February, 2021) China believes that Washington's return to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on the Iranian nuclear program is the key to breaking the current deadlock, the foreign ministry's spokeswoman, Hua Chunying, said on Friday.

Earlier in February, US State Department spokesperson Ned price said that Washington was ready to accept an invitation to attend a meeting with China, France, Germany, Russia, the United Kingdom and Iran to discuss Tehran's nuclear program. Furthermore, Acting US Permanent Representative to the UN Richard Mills announced that Washington withdrew ex-president Donald Trump administration's request to reimpose all UN sanctions against Iran.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said that the United States must remove sanctions imposed on Iran and return to the nuclear agreement if it really wants to discontinue with the policies of former Trump administration.

"The situation with the Iranian nuclear problem is currently at a critical stage, and we have a rare opportunity to get the JCPOA back on track. China believes that a fast return of the United States to the JCPOA without any preconditions is the key to breaking the current impasse," Hua said at a briefing.

According to the spokeswoman, China is actively promoting the idea of holding an international meeting with the participation of all JCPOA parties and the United States, during which the sides will be able to discuss a roadmap for the return of the United States and Iran to fulfilling their obligations.

In 2015, Iran signed the JCPOA with the P5+1 group of countries (the United States, China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom - plus Germany) as well as the European Union. It required Iran to scale back its nuclear program and severely downgrade its uranium reserves in exchange for sanctions relief, including lifting the arms embargo five years after the deal's adoption. The Trump administration exited the deal in 2018 and reinstated sanctions against Iran.

In December, Iran passed a law to increase its uranium enrichment and stop UN inspections of its nuclear sites in response to the killing of nuclear physicist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh. In early January, Iran's atomic energy organization announced that the country had succeeded in enriching uranium to 20 percent at the Fordow Fuel Enrichment Plant.

Related Topics

United Nations Exchange Iran Russia China Washington Nuclear France European Union Trump Germany Tehran Price United Kingdom United States January February December 2015 2018 National University All Agreement

Recent Stories

A remembrance event held at the Arts Council of Pa ..

1 hour ago

Tips And Tricks For Travel Vlogging And Photograph ..

1 hour ago

Officials of educational institutions, establishme ..

2 hours ago

UVAS study shows increase in milk production throu ..

2 hours ago

Advisor To The Prime Minister Dr. Ishrat Husain Vi ..

2 hours ago

Four killed,1,042 injured in 978 accidents in Punj ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.