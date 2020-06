Beijing virus situation 'extremely severe' as 27 new cases reported

Beijing's coronavirus situation is "extremely severe", a city official warned Tuesday, as 27 new infections were reported in the Chinese capital from a cluster has sparked a huge trace-and-test programme

Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2020 ) :Beijing's coronavirus situation is "extremely severe", a city official warned Tuesday, as 27 new infections were reported in the Chinese capital from a cluster has sparked a huge trace-and-test programme.

The coronavirus resurgence -- believed to have started at the city's sprawling Xinfadi wholesale food market -- has prompted alarm as China had largely brought its outbreak under control through mass testing and draconian lock downs imposed earlier in the year.

The new cases took the number of confirmed infections in Beijing over the past five days to 106, as authorities locked down almost 30 communities in the city and tested tens of thousands of people.

China had eased much of its anti-coronavirus measures in recent months as the government all but declared victory against the disease that emerged in Wuhan late last year.

"The epidemic situation in the capital is extremely severe," Beijing city spokesman Xu Hejian warned at a press conference.

The World Health Organization had already expressed concern about the cluster, pointing to Beijing's size and connectivity.

Officials in the city said they would test stall owners and managers at all of its food markets, restaurants and government canteens.

Zhao Honglei, manager of grocery chain store Shuguoyan, told AFP his 13 staff members had all tested negative.

Customers seemed reassured by the testing, he said, but online orders had increased tenfold in recent days.

"People are concerned that it might be crowded at shops or they might get infected," he said.

Beijing's testing capacity has been expanded to 90,000 a day, according to state news agency Xinhua.

Retiree Wu Yaling, 57, was in a long queue of masked people waiting in the scorching heat for tests at a park opposite one city-centre hospital.

"I try not to go out as much as possible," she said, adding that her home is near one of the closed markets.

On Tuesday, the capital's transport commission banned taxi- and ride-hailing services from carrying passengers out of the city, Xinhua said.

All indoor sports and entertainment venues in Beijing were ordered to shut on Monday, while some other cities across China warned they would quarantine arrivals from the capital.

The National Health Commission also reported four new domestic infections in Hebei province, which surrounds the capital, and a case reported in Sichuan province was linked to the Beijing cluster.

Authorities were racing to track people from Beijing who had travelled to other parts of China, and encouraging those who visited the capital to get tested.