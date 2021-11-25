Beijing voices 'grave concern' over Solomon Islands Chinatown riots

Beijing expressed "grave concern" on Thursday about anti-government riots in the Solomon Islands that have seen buildings in the Chinatown district set ablaze

Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2021 ) :Beijing expressed "grave concern" on Thursday about anti-government riots in the Solomon Islands that have seen buildings in the Chinatown district set ablaze.

"We express grave concern over the attacks on some Chinese citizens and organisations," said foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian, adding that Beijing urged the government to "take all necessary measures" to protect Chinese citizens.