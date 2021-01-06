UrduPoint.com
Beijing Vows To Respond To US Ban On Major Chinese Software Apps

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 06th January 2021 | 05:40 PM

Beijing Vows to Respond to US Ban on Major Chinese Software Apps

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th January, 2021) China will take necessary steps to protect the legitimate interests of Chinese companies after Washington banned eight Chinese applications from processing US transactions due to national security concerns, Chinese Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman Hua Chunying said on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the White House said that US President Donald Trump had issued an executive order banning any transactions with persons that develop or control Alipay, CamScanner, QQ Wallet, SHAREit, Tencent QQ, VMate, WeChat Pay, and WPS Office. The order will take effect on February 19, about a month after Trump leaves the presidential post. President-elect Joe Biden will have an opportunity to abandon this measure.

"We call on the US side to respect the principles of the market economy and fair competition, respect the rules of international trade, and provide an open, fair and non-discriminatory business environment for foreign companies, including the Chinese ones. Of course, the Chinese side will take the necessary measures to protect the legitimate interests of national companies," Hua said at a briefing.

According to the spokeswoman, the US actions are another example of pressuring foreign firms under the pretext of protecting national security.

Hua noted that while the US restrictions will affect the Chinese companies, they will do more harm to the interests of US consumers.

