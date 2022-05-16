UrduPoint.com

Beijing Vows To Strengthen Cooperation With North Korea In Fight Against COVID-19

Faizan Hashmi Published May 16, 2022 | 08:12 PM

Beijing Vows to Strengthen Cooperation With North Korea in Fight Against COVID-19

China is ready to strengthen and maintain close coordination with North Korea to combat the upsurge in the spread of coronavirus infections, foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said on Monday

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th May, 2022) China is ready to strengthen and maintain close coordination with North Korea to combat the upsurge in the spread of coronavirus infections, foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said on Monday.

Last Thursday, Pyongyang announced the first wave of COVID-19 cases in the country, as several citizens tested positive for the Omicron BA.2 variant. According to the Korean Central news Agency, an "unfamiliar fever" has been spreading in the country since late April. The fever is believed to be COVID-19, but the exact number of patients remains unknown.

"China and Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) are friendly neighbors and we are extremely concerned about the epidemic outbreak in North Korea. We are confident that under the leadership of the party and the government, the North Korean people will certainly be able to win the fight against the epidemic," Zhao told a briefing.

The diplomat noted that "the Chinese side is ready to strengthen anti-epidemic cooperation with North Korea and maintain close coordination on this issue."

At the same time, Zhao said he lacked relevant information, answering the question on what kind of assistance China is ready to provide to Pyongyang and whether Beijing considers sending vaccines or health care personnel to the country.

On Sunday, North Korea confirmed over 392,000 new cases and eight deaths. To date, the country's total number of infections has reportedly reached over 1.2 million, including 50 deaths.

North Korea has implemented a "maximum emergency" virus control system. At the direction of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, a lockdown has been introduced in all cities and counties in order to stop the spread of the virus.

Related Topics

China Beijing Pyongyang Same North Korea Kim Jong April Sunday All Government Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Regional Consultant (Ombudsman) to hold open court ..

Regional Consultant (Ombudsman) to hold open court on May 19

28 seconds ago
 National Assembly offers Fateha for martyred secur ..

National Assembly offers Fateha for martyred security personnel

29 seconds ago
 US Republican Leader McConnell Says Will Support F ..

US Republican Leader McConnell Says Will Support Finnish, Swedish Accession to N ..

31 seconds ago
 Wheat prices hit record high after Indian export b ..

Wheat prices hit record high after Indian export ban

34 seconds ago
 Thousands hospitalized as latest sandstorm brings ..

Thousands hospitalized as latest sandstorm brings Iraq to standstill

3 minutes ago
 EPA team visits Taj Colony ,seeks report about no ..

EPA team visits Taj Colony ,seeks report about non-disposal of sewage water, ga ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.