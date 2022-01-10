Beijing Wants Vilnius to 'Correct Mistakes' Regarding Taiwan - Foreign Ministry

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2022) China is urging Lithuania to change its policy in relation to Taiwan and avoid acting for the benefit of anti-Beijing forces, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said on Monday against the backdrop of the diplomatic row between the two countries.

Last year, the Lithuanian government allowed Taiwan to open a representative office in the country, which soured relations between the Baltic nation and China, which claims Taiwan as its territory. Beijing downgraded bilateral diplomatic relations with Vilnius to the level of charge d'affaires. On December 2, Lithuanian companies faced problems with customs clearance in Chinese ports after China allegedly deleted Lithuania from its customs system.

"We are calling on Vilnius to correct its mistakes and not serve as a pawn in the hands of anti-China forces.

We have also warned the United States that playing the Taiwan card will bring more harm than benefit," Wang said at a briefing, while also accusing the United States of pushing Lithuania toward violating the One China policy.

Taiwan has been governed independently from mainland China since 1949. Beijing views the island as its province, while Taiwan ” a territory with its own democratically elected government ” maintains that it is an autonomous country and has political and economic relations with several other nations that recognize its sovereignty. Beijing consistently claims the island nation as its own, being the only legitimate political representative of the Chinese people everywhere.