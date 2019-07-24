(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2019) China expects other countries to "shut their mouths" and stop interfering in Hong Kong 's domestic affairs, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.

"Our position on this issue is very clear. We are against any attempts of external forces to meddle in Hong Kong's affairs.

We hope that they will shut their mouths with regard to this issue and stop [interfering]," ministerial spokesperson Hua Chunying said at a press briefing.

The statement comes after the United Kingdom and the United States expressed concern over acts of violence that occurred during a major protest in Hong Kong, China's special administrative region, on Sunday.

Tens of thousands took part in the latest of a series of marches against a controversial bill that would allow extraditions to mainland China, despite Hong Kong leader Carry Lam saying the bill was dead.