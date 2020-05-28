China will take "strong countermeasures" if Washington continues to intervene in the country's internal affairs, the Office of the Chinese Foreign Ministry's Commissioner in Hong Kong said in on Thursday in response to US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's statement suggesting that a new Hong Kong security bill undermines the administrative region's autonomy from China

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2020) China will take "strong countermeasures" if Washington continues to intervene in the country's internal affairs, the Office of the Chinese Foreign Ministry's Commissioner in Hong Kong said in on Thursday in response to US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's statement suggesting that a new Hong Kong security bill undermines the administrative region's autonomy from China.

Pompeo said on Wednesday he had certified to Congress that Hong Kong did not warrant the same treatment in accordance with US laws applied to the territory before 1997. The state secretary said he made the determination in light of China's efforts to impose national security legislation in Hong Kong.

"The spokesperson emphasized that Hong Kong is part of China and its affairs are China's internal affairs. China is rock-firm in implementing 'One Country, Two Systems' and enacting national security legislation for Hong Kong. We urge the US side to abide by international law and basic norms governing international relations, and immediately stop meddling with Hong Kong affairs and China's internal affairs as a whole. Otherwise, it would only meet with firm opposition and strong countermeasures from the 1.4 billion Chinese people, including our Hong Kong compatriots," the statement read.

Earlier in the day, China's parliament passed a resolution allowing the development of the Hong Kong security bill, which is to outlaw subversive and secessionist activities.

The bill is supported by high-ranking Hong Kong officials, but has been met by a wave of protests in the city, as residents fear an infringement on their rights.

Last week, US National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien hinted at the possibility of the US using sanctions against China if Beijing encroaches upon Hong Kong's autonomy.

Hong Kong enjoys special treatment from the US in matters related to trade and customs, which differs from how mainland China is treated, and envisages that products from Hong Kong are not subjected to the tariffs and duties that apply to Chinese goods. However, the effect of these conditions directly depends on the extent to which Hong Kong maintains autonomy from Beijing a high level is required.

Widespread protests in Hong Kong sprang up this past June after a new controversial extradition bill, which has since been withdrawn, was tabled. Protests have continued throughout the winter months, and an uptick in public unrest has been observed in Hong Kong since Sunday, as the NPC began debating the new security laws.

Beijing has continually said that the unrest in Hong Kong is the result of interference in China's domestic affairs. The regional authorities have been given Beijing's full support to maintain order and reduce violence.