Beijing, Washington Agree On Poultry Imports - Chinese Commerce Ministry

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Sat 26th October 2019 | 10:30 AM

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2019) China and the United States have reached consensus on conditions of mutual imports of poultry, the Asian country's Commerce Ministry said in a statement on Saturday.

On Friday, the Office of the US Trade Representative said that the sides were close to finalizing some sections of the first phase of a bilateral trade deal.

"The sides have confirmed that they have reached consensus on US imports of cooked poultry from China and fish products. The sides also agreed to lift a ban on exports of poultry from the United States to China," the statement read.

The agreements were outlined during a telephone conversation between China's Vice Premier Liu He, US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer.

The ministry added that the sides had agreed to take into account each other's main concerns. Negotiators also confirmed that they were close to concluding their technical consultations on a part of their trade deal.

Earlier in October, US President Donald Trump announced he had agreed in principle to a "phase one" trade deal with Liu after high-level negotiations in Washington.

Trump said the deal included China agreeing to raise its US agricultural purchases to between $40 billion and $50 billion in addition to making reforms concerning intellectual property and financial services.

