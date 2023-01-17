UrduPoint.com

Beijing, Washington Discuss US Secretary Of State's Visit To China - Foreign Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 17, 2023 | 06:34 PM

Beijing, Washington Discuss US Secretary of State's Visit to China - Foreign Ministry

Beijing and Washington are maintaining contacts to organize US Secretary of State Antony Blinken's visit to China, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said on Tuesday

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th January, 2023) Beijing and Washington are maintaining contacts to organize US Secretary of State Antony Blinken's visit to China, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, Politico reported that Blinken was planning to visit China from February 5-6 to meet with his Chinese counterpart, Qin Gang.

"China welcomes US State Secretary Antony Blinken's visit to China. Beijing and Washington maintain cooperation on the concrete program (of the visit)," Wang said during a regular briefing.

He added that Beijing has always perceived and developed China-US relations in accordance with the principles of mutual respect, peaceful coexistence and mutually beneficial cooperation, as suggested by Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Wang also said that Beijing hoped that the US would have a correct perception of China, and would abandon the zero-sum approach in favor of dialogue.

"It is hoped that the United States can work with China to fully deliver on the important common understandings reached between the two heads of state, and bring China-U.S. relations back to the track of sound and steady growth," Wang was quoted as saying by the state-run Xinhua news agency.

Blinken's visit to China will serve as a follow-up to US President Joe Biden's talks with Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Bali in 2022. During his visit, the Secretary of State will reportedly discuss the Ukraine conflict, anti-drugs cooperation and military consultations.

Related Topics

Ukraine China Washington Visit Beijing United States February From Xi Jinping

Recent Stories

Russia's Foreign Trade Surplus Up 66% Y/Y to $282. ..

Russia's Foreign Trade Surplus Up 66% Y/Y to $282.3Bln in 2022 - Central Bank Es ..

5 minutes ago
 Saqr Ghobash meets members of Abraham Accords Cauc ..

Saqr Ghobash meets members of Abraham Accords Caucus of US Senate

11 minutes ago
 CS chairs PTF meeting, calls for efforts for polio ..

CS chairs PTF meeting, calls for efforts for polio eradication

5 minutes ago
 OPEC Keeps Forecast for 2022, 2023 Oil Output Grow ..

OPEC Keeps Forecast for 2022, 2023 Oil Output Growth Outside Organization Unchan ..

1 minute ago
 OPEC Expects Growth in Russian Oil, Condensate Out ..

OPEC Expects Growth in Russian Oil, Condensate Output in 2022 to 11Mln Bpd

1 minute ago
 OPEC Keeps Forecast for World Oil Demand Growth in ..

OPEC Keeps Forecast for World Oil Demand Growth in 2022, 2023 Unchanged - Report

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.