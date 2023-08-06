Open Menu

Beijing Welcomes Borrell's Visit To China In Fall - Wang Yi

Umer Jamshaid Published August 06, 2023

Beijing Welcomes Borrell's Visit to China in Fall - Wang Yi

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2023) Beijing welcomes EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell's visit to China this fall for strategic dialogue and preparations for the China-EU leaders' summit, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Sunday.

"China welcomes the visit of High Representative Josep Borrell, head of a delegation that will come to China in the fall to hold a strategic dialogue and prepare for the leaders' summit," Wang was quoted as saying by his ministry in a telephone conversation with Borrell.

The Chinese diplomat said China was looking forward to bolstering ties with the European Union and attending the summit with EU leaders, which Beijing hopes will shape their future cooperation.

During the conversation, the two sides also exchanged views on international and regional issues of mutual concern, such as Ukraine and Niger, the ministry said.

Beijing canceled Borrell's visit in July without giving a reason after EU leaders revised the bloc's China policy in June, agreeing to "de-risk and diversify where necessary."

