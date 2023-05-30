UrduPoint.com

Beijing Welcomes Elon Musk's Expected Visit To China - Chinese Foreign Ministry

Muhammad Irfan Published May 30, 2023 | 02:50 PM

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th May, 2023) China has always welcomed visits by business people from various countries, including US entrepreneur Elon Musk, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said on Tuesday.

On Monday, Reuters reported, citing sources, that Musk was expected to visit China this week.

"China has always welcomed business people from around the world, including Mr. Musk, to come to China to better understand China and promote mutually beneficial cooperation," Mao said at a briefing.

The diplomat added that China actively promotes the opening of its market to the outside world and positively views investment by foreign companies that contribute to the country's economic development.

On Monday, Musk tweeted that China's space program is "far more advanced than most people realize."

Musk's Tesla Motors has a factory in Shanghai, the Gigafactory Shanghai, which is the company's largest factory in terms of electric vehicle production. The Chinese market is the automaker's largest after the United States. In April, the company also said it would build a large battery factory, Megapack, with a declared production volume of 10,000 batteries per year in Shanghai.

