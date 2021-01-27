Beijing Welcomes Russian-US Agreement to Extend New START

(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2021) China welcomes Moscow's and Washington's agreement to extend the expiring New START arms reduction treaty by five years, the foreign ministry's spokesman, Zhao Lijian, said on Wednesday.

"China welcomes the Russian-US agreement to extend the New START," Zhao said at a briefing.

The Chinese diplomat expressed the belief that the deal extension would contribute to peace and global strategic stability.