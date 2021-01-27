UrduPoint.com
Beijing Welcomes Russian-US Agreement To Extend New START

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 27th January 2021 | 01:19 PM

China welcomes Moscow's and Washington's agreement to extend the expiring New START arms reduction treaty by five years, the foreign ministry's spokesman, Zhao Lijian, said on Wednesday

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2021) China welcomes Moscow's and Washington's agreement to extend the expiring New START arms reduction treaty by five years, the foreign ministry's spokesman, Zhao Lijian, said on Wednesday.

"China welcomes the Russian-US agreement to extend the New START," Zhao said at a briefing.

The Chinese diplomat expressed the belief that the deal extension would contribute to peace and global strategic stability.

