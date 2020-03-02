Beijing Welcomes US-Taliban Peace Agreement, Stresses Opportunity for Lasting Peace

China welcomes the peace agreement between the United States and the Taliban movement and hopes that the sides will use this opportunity to promote the Afghan settlement process, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said on Monday

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2020) China welcomes the peace agreement between the United States and the Taliban movement and hopes that the sides will use this opportunity to promote the Afghan settlement process, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said on Monday.

"China welcomes the agreement between the United States and the Afghan Taliban movement. We believe that this agreement is important for the political settlement of the Afghan issue. China strongly supports the comprehensive and inclusive peace process led by the Afghans," Zhao said at a briefing.

According to him, the foreign troops stationed in Afghanistan should leave the country in an orderly and responsible manner in order to ensure a smooth transition and avoid a "security vacuum," as well as to prevent terrorist groups from strengthening their positions in Afghanistan.

"We urge the Taliban and all sides in Afghanistan to use this opportunity and begin the intra-Afghan negotiations as soon as possible to discuss political conditions and security mechanisms that are acceptable to all," Zhao added.

On Saturday, the United States and the Taliban signed a long-awaited peace deal in Qatar, setting the beginning of the intra-Afghan talks for March 10, provided that up to 5,000 Taliban prisoners are released from jail by that time. In parallel, the US and the Afghan government released a joint statement saying that the US will reduce the number of its troops in Afghanistan and that the complete withdrawal of the US and NATO troops from the country will be in 14 months.

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani said on Sunday that Kabul did not make the commitment to release 5,000 Taliban prisoners as a precondition for the intra-Afghan talks, but rather as a part of the talks.