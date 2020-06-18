UrduPoint.com
Beijing Will Not Be Put Under Wuhan-Like Lockdown Despite New COVID-19 Cluster - Official

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 18th June 2020 | 10:50 AM

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2020) Beijing authorities have no intention to put the city under a total lockdown due to the new coronavirus outbreak, following the scenario of Wuhan, which was cut off from the rest of the world for 76 days, the deputy head of the Beijing Municipal Public Security Bureau said on Thursday.

A new COVID-19 cluster was recently found in the Chinese capital. The virus was detected on a chopping board for imported salmon at Xinfadi, a large wholesale food market. As dozens of people linked to the market tested positive for COVID-19, Xinfadi was temporarily closed. The district where the market is located was put in an emergency mode.

"Beijing will continue tightening control over exit, in order to prevent the epidemic from spreading outside the city, but this does not mean that the city will be closed," Pan Xuhong said.

According to the official, only several categories of people facing high epidemiological risk are banned from leaving Beijing: COVID-19 positive individuals, suspected and asymptomatic virus carriers, those who have been in contact with infected people, and people who have high temperature or other symptoms of the disease.

Most of those who are not allowed to leave Beijing either have attended the Xinfadi market in the period after May 30 (these are chiefly market staffers and those who have been in contact with them) or live in high- or medium-risk districts, Pan specified.

"Being guided by the principle of responsibility toward other provinces and cities, we call on all the other people staying in Beijing to avoid leaving the city unless necessary," the official added.

In the past 24 hours, Beijing has confirmed 21 new COVID-19 cases, detecting three asymptomatic carriers. All the cases are linked to Xinfadi. As many as 158 COVID-19 patients are now undergoing treatment in Beijing's hospitals, and 15 asymptomatic carries are under medical monitoring.

