Beijing Will Not Join Russia-US Arms Control Talks, But Ready to Reduce Nuclear Armaments

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2019) While China has no intention to join the Russian-US arms control negotiations, it is ready to reduce its nuclear armaments, Fu Cong, the director general of the Chinese Foreign Ministry's Department of Arms Control and Disarmament, said on Friday.

"We urge the two nuclear superpowers to further reduce the nuclear weapons so as to create conditions for other nuclear weapon states to participate in nuclear arms reduction negotiations," Fu said at the Moscow Nonproliferation Conference, stressing that China is ready to reduce its nuclear armaments despite not intending to join the negotiations.

"The US should stop the development and deployment of its global missile defense system. The New START [treaty] between the US and Russia should be extended," Fu said.