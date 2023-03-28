UrduPoint.com

Beijing Willing To Expand Practical Cooperation With Riyadh - Xi Jinping

Muhammad Irfan Published March 28, 2023 | 02:30 PM

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th March, 2023) China intends to maintain strong cooperation with Saudi Arabia on the matters crucial for both countries, expanding practical cooperation and humanitarian exchange, Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Tuesday during a phone conversation with Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud.

"China is ready to cooperate with Saudi Arabia and maintain a strong, mutually supportive relationship on the points of mutual interest, expand practical cooperation and humanitarian exchange, as well promote all-round strategic partnership between both countries for further development," China Central Television quoted Xi as saying.

Xi also expressed his willingness to work with Saudi Arabia to advance peace and stability in the middle East and promote development in the region.

The Saudi crown prince, on his part, congratulated Xi on his re-election as the chairman of the Chinese Communist Party earlier in March and said that Saudi Arabia sets a high value on the development of its relationship with China and is prepared to work together with Beijing for new horizons of mutual partnership.

The ties between China and Saudi Arabia have recently become closer after Xi paid an official visit to Riyadh in December, the first in six years. The countries signed an agreement on comprehensive strategic partnership as well as 12 further state agreements and memorandums of understanding on cooperation in the fields of hydrogen economics, legal system, Chinese language instruction, residential real estate development, direct investments, digital economy, economic development, tax management and control of corruption.

