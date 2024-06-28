Beijing Willing To Promote China-Peru Relations To New Level: Chinese President
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 28, 2024 | 07:10 PM
Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday said his country was willing to "promote" China-Peru comprehensive strategic partnership to a new level
ANKARA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2024) Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday said his country was willing to "promote" China-Peru comprehensive strategic partnership to a new level.
During his meeting with Peruvian counterpart Dina Boluarte in Beijing, Xi also offered support to Peru in hosting the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation leaders' meeting, Hua Chunying, vice minister of foreign affairs and spokesperson, posted on X in Spanish.
"The two countries are equally ancient civilizations. Faced with world changes unprecedented in a century, the two countries must use civilizational wisdom to make new contributions to the cause of peace and the development of humanity, Hua quoted Xi as saying.
Recently, the Congress of Peru approved a bill that declares Feb. 1 each year as the Day of Chinese-Peruvian fraternity and Xi said it fully revealed the friendship and affection that the Peruvian people have toward the Chinese people.
Recent Stories
Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX)loses 83 points
269,612 unlicensed drivers challaned this year
NA passes 26 excess demands for grants for FY 2022-23
Diamond League: Athlete Arshad Nadeem to leave for Paris on July 4
Mir Asadullah Baloch stresses equal allocation for all districts, ensure employm ..
Unbeaten India makes into it to the ICC Twenty20 World Cup final after 10-years
18-year imprisonment awarded to drug trafficker
Drug baron awarded life term on two counts
Experts urge cultivation and investment in palm oil sector to cut edible oil imp ..
Pak players Sohail, Huzaifa, Abdullah, Hamza move in Asian Jr Squash C’ships f ..
Drug Free Punjab Campaign: Police arrest 99 drug dealers
KPHA solicits EOI for construction of 29.37 km long Dir Motorway
More Stories From World
-
Iranians cast ballots in presidential election16 minutes ago
-
Delhi airport roof collapses months after Modi inaugurates project16 minutes ago
-
Jordan Bardella: the French far-right's telegenic wunderkind3 minutes ago
-
China's Chang'e-6 mission returns with nearly two kg of rocks and soil from Moon's far side3 minutes ago
-
Trump supporters celebrate, Biden faithful despair over US presidential debate3 minutes ago
-
Health warnings issued amid sweltering heat in Latvia1 hour ago
-
Be prepared': Millions of Filipinos hold earthquake drill1 hour ago
-
Chinese automaker Geely reports 56-pct revenue growth in Q11 hour ago
-
KSrelief distributes 1,000 food baskets in Chad’s Kanem2 hours ago
-
Mongolians vote as anger grows over corruption and economy2 hours ago
-
Russian shelling kills four in east Ukraine town14 minutes ago
-
France's far-right surge risks muddling Paris Olympics message2 hours ago