BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2020 ) :Beijing's air quality continued to improve this year, local authorities said Tuesday.The cumulative concentration of PM2.5, a main gauge of air pollution, in Beijing dropped 7.1 percent year on year to 39 micrograms per cubic meter of air from January to November, according to the Beijing Municipal Ecology and Environment Bureau.

There were 245 good air days during the period, an increase of 30 days over the same period last year, the bureau noted.

The municipal government took actions targeting heavy-polluting vehicles and industries in November to curb air pollution and promote the continuous improvement of air quality in winter.