Beijing's Daxing Airport Handles Over 39.4 Million Passenger Trips In 2023

Faizan Hashmi Published January 18, 2024 | 12:40 PM

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2024) -- Beijing Daxing International Airport handled over 290,000 inbound and outbound flights, and more than 39.4 million passenger trips in 2023, the airport said on Thursday.

The international airport, hailed as the new gateway of China, saw over 2 million arrivals and departures at its entry-exit port in 2023.

By the end of the year, it had opened more than 30 passenger air routes connecting foreign destinations, as well as China's Hong Kong and Macao special administrative regions.

Of the Chinese mainland residents who used the entry-exit port at Daxing airport, more than a quarter were from Beijing's surrounding areas, highlighting the airport's continued role as a transportation hub in the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region.

