Beijing's Flood Season Precipitation Hits 20-year High

BEIJING, Sept. 6 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2021 ) --:Beijing's flood season ended on Aug. 31, with the highest average precipitation in recent 20 years, said the municipal meteorological bureau.

During the flood season, lasting from June 1 to Aug. 31, the average precipitation of China's capital reached 627.

4 mm, approximately 70 percent more than that of the same period in ordinary years.

In 2021, Beijing has also experienced the rainiest July since 1951, as measured by average precipitation of 400.4 mm.

From June 1 to Aug. 31, the city reported 62 instances of precipitation, an increased of 30 percent from the same period last year, said the bureau.

