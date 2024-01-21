Beijing's GDP Reaches Nearly 4.4 Trln Yuan In 2023
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 21, 2024 | 01:10 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2024) Beijing's regional gross domestic product (GDP) reached almost 4.4 trillion Yuan (about 618.26 billion U.S. Dollars) in 2023, up 5.2 percent year on year, the city's mayor Yin Yong said Sunday when delivering a government work report at the annual session of the Beijing Municipal People's Congress.
Beijing's general public budget revenue surpassed 600 billion yuan in 2023, an increase of 8.2 percent year on year. The city's surveyed urban unemployment rate stood at 4.4 percent last year.
Beijing's consumer price index remained largely stable in 2023. The income growth of Beijing residents kept pace with economic expansion last year, while various indicators such as per capita regional GDP and overall labor productivity remained the highest among provincial-level regions nationwide.
