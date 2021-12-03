China's top envoy in Macau will start advising the local government on "national security" matters, state media reported Friday, the latest move by Beijing to increase control over the gambling enclave

Macau, Dec 3 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2021 ) :China's top envoy in Macau will start advising the local government on "national security" matters, state media reported Friday, the latest move by Beijing to increase control over the gambling enclave.

State-run Xinhua news agency said Liaison Office chief Fu Ziying would be in charge of "supervising, guiding, coordinating, and supporting Macau in safeguarding national security." Three national security technical advisers would also be appointed from within the Liaison Office, it added.

Like neighbouring Hong Kong, Macau is a "semi-autonomous" part of China that is permitted to largely run its own affairs.

Beijing used a sweeping new national security law to crack down on dissent in Hong Kong after huge and often violent protests two years ago.

The Liaison Office there has since taken a greater direct role in governance and China's mainland security apparatus now operates openly in Hong Kong.