BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 9th Aug, 2019 ) :Municipal government departments and agencies in Beijing spent 520 million Yuan (about 73.8 million U.S. Dollars) last year, 35.3 percent below the budgeted amount, the municipal finance bureau said on Friday.

The official expenses, also known as "Sangong" spending, contain expenditures on official overseas trips, vehicles and receptions. Spendings on receptions had been cut by 62 percent to 10 million yuan in 2018, the largest drop among the trio.

Official overseas trips and the use of government vehicles also dropped by more than 30 percent to 110 million yuan and 400 million yuan, respectively.

Beijing's "Sangong" expenditure has shown a downward trend in recent years, said Han Jie, deputy head of the bureau.