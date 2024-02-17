Beijing's Top Diplomat Says China Will Be A 'force For Stability'
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 17, 2024 | 06:37 PM
Beijing's top diplomat Wang Yi said China will be a "force for stability" in the world during a speech on Saturday at a major security conference in Germany
Munich, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2024) Beijing's top diplomat Wang Yi said China will be a "force for stability" in the world during a speech on Saturday at a major security conference in Germany.
"No matter the changes in the international situation, China as a responsible major country will always maintain the continuity and stability of its major policy (policies), and resolutely stay a force for stability in a turbulent world," Wang said.
Foreign minister Wang's address at the Munich Security Conference, a gathering of 180 leaders and defence chiefs, followed a fresh appeal by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky for more help in the fight against Russian troops.
China says it is a neutral party in the conflict but has been criticised for refusing to condemn Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine.
"China-Russia relations do not involve forming alliances, creating opposition, or targeting third parties," Wang said.
"They are normal relations between two neighbouring major countries."
He added China opposes "pushing responsibility for the Ukraine crisis onto China".
"China has already done a lot of constructive work (on Ukraine)," Wang said. "We will continue to play a positive role."
Recent Stories
Nature-based solutions help better adapt, protect more lives: Speakers
LDA DG reviews progress on Avenue-1 development
Ukraine withdraws from eastern city Avdiivka to 'save our people'
2-Day inclusive education capacity building training held at Allama Iqbal Open U ..
83 power pilferers netted across the MEPCO region
Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi orders probe into rigging allegatio ..
NAEAC team visits PU departments
PML-N demands investigation of Rawalpindi Division Commissioner Chatha
CM condoles loss of lives in road accident
Baku, Yerevan pledge to resolve differences without force: Scholz
CCPO reviews PSL security arrangements
Annual sports, family festival at Punjab University
More Stories From World
-
Ukraine withdraws from eastern city Avdiivka to 'save our people'17 minutes ago
-
Baku, Yerevan pledge to resolve differences without force: Scholz16 minutes ago
-
UK and China agree to deepen cooperation as ministers meet17 minutes ago
-
China's imports of finished vehicles down 9 pct in 202317 minutes ago
-
Cricket: India v England 3rd Test scoreboard1 hour ago
-
Jaiswal ton puts India's lead over England past 3001 hour ago
-
AU Commission chief hopes for vote soon in Senegal2 hours ago
-
Kremlin silent after Navalny's death in jail3 hours ago
-
'Bomb' hits DRCongo airport as fighting flares in restive east3 hours ago
-
Rohit departs with India leading England by 1704 hours ago
-
AU leaders meet facing coups, conflicts, crises4 hours ago
-
Football: German Bundesliga results4 hours ago