Beijing's Top Diplomat Says China Will Be A 'force For Stability'

February 17, 2024

Beijing's top diplomat Wang Yi said China will be a "force for stability" in the world during a speech on Saturday at a major security conference in Germany

Munich, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2024) Beijing's top diplomat Wang Yi said China will be a "force for stability" in the world during a speech on Saturday at a major security conference in Germany.

"No matter the changes in the international situation, China as a responsible major country will always maintain the continuity and stability of its major policy (policies), and resolutely stay a force for stability in a turbulent world," Wang said.

Foreign minister Wang's address at the Munich Security Conference, a gathering of 180 leaders and defence chiefs, followed a fresh appeal by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky for more help in the fight against Russian troops.

China says it is a neutral party in the conflict but has been criticised for refusing to condemn Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine.

"China-Russia relations do not involve forming alliances, creating opposition, or targeting third parties," Wang said.

"They are normal relations between two neighbouring major countries."

He added China opposes "pushing responsibility for the Ukraine crisis onto China".

"China has already done a lot of constructive work (on Ukraine)," Wang said. "We will continue to play a positive role."

