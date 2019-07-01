UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Beirut Approves Measures To Stabilize Situation In Mount Lebanon After Attack On Minister

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 01st July 2019 | 09:36 PM

Beirut Approves Measures to Stabilize Situation in Mount Lebanon After Attack on Minister

Lebanese Supreme Security Council said on Monday it had approved decisive measures aimed at stabilizing the situation in the Mount Lebanon governorate, where unknown gunmen attacked the convoy of Lebanese State Minister for Displaced Affairs Saleh Gharib on Sunday

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2019) Lebanese Supreme Security Council said on Monday it had approved decisive measures aimed at stabilizing the situation in the Mount Lebanon governorate, where unknown gunmen attacked the convoy of Lebanese State Minister for Displaced Affairs Saleh Gharib on Sunday.

The gunmen opened fire on Gharib's convoy as it was making its way to a settlement in the Mount Lebanon governorate, killing two of his guards. Following the incident, Lebanese President Michel Aoun convened an emergency meeting of the Supreme Security Council to discuss the ways to de-escalate tensions in the region.

"The [Supreme Security] Council has made an unconditional decision to restore without any delay and compromise security in the regions where the sanguinary incidents happened. All the participants [of the shooting] will be detained and brought to justice.

The probe must be carried out quickly and under the supervision of a special judicial administration," the council's statement said.

Soon after the incident, the Lebanese Democratic Party's representative claimed that the attack on Gharib's convoy had actually been an attempt by the Lebanese Progressive Socialist Party (PSP) to murder Foreign Minister Gebran Bassil, who earlier had canceled his trip to the same region. In early June, Bassil sparked mass criticism over his tweet claiming that Lebanese workers should come first and be given priority in the job market. Many described the statement as "racist" and even urged Bassil to resign.

However, the socialists representatives refuted the accusations and said that Gharib's guards had opened fire on locals who were removing burning tires. According to media reports, one member of the PSP was also wounded in the shooting.

Related Topics

Murder Attack Fire Job Same Lebanon June Sunday Market Media All

Recent Stories

US Senator Probes Tens of Millions in American For ..

1 minute ago

Lahore High Court grants interim bail to Waseem Aj ..

1 minute ago

General parade held at Police Lines

2 minutes ago

Over 1.4Mln Refugees to Require Resettlement by 20 ..

7 minutes ago

England star Bronze revels in return 'home' for Wo ..

7 minutes ago

Sindh Govt. imposes ban on swimming on river branc ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.