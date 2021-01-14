Beirut Asks UN Security Council to Force Israel to Free Abducted Lebanese Shepherd

Permanent Representative of Lebanon to the UN Amal Mudallali has sent to the Security Council a letter demanding that Israel release a Lebanese shepherd who was earlier kidnapped in the border area, the Lebanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants said on Thursday in a statement seen by Sputnik

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2021) Permanent Representative of Lebanon to the UN Amal Mudallali has sent to the Security Council a letter demanding that Israel release a Lebanese shepherd who was earlier kidnapped in the border area, the Lebanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants said on Thursday in a statement seen by Sputnik.

According to Lebanese media, Israeli border guards on Monday abducted a Lebanese shepherd, identified as Hassan Qasem Zahra, in the border zone on the Lebanese side.

"After hostile Israel kidnapped Lebanese shepherd Hassan Zahra from a farm ... last Monday, Lebanon filed a complaint yesterday with the UN Security Council through its Permanent Representative Amal Mudallali ... the complaint includes a demand for the immediate release of [the shepherd] and a clear position of condemnation of such aggressive actions by Israel," the statement said.

Lebanese President Michel Aoun has already instructed the foreign ministry to send a protest note to the UN Security Council, including in connection with regular violations of the airspace by the Israeli air forces and the 2006 UN Security Council Resolution 1701, which calls on Israel to withdraw all forces from the Lebanese territory.

Over the recent weeks, Israeli military aircraft have been illegally entering Lebanon's airspace almost daily. Israeli reconnaissance drones float over southern Lebanon practically round the clock, while warplanes regularly raid the airspace above Beirut and other large cities.