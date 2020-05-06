UrduPoint.com
Beirut Awaits Aid From Russia After Latter Offered Help In Battle With COVID-19 - Minister

Wed 06th May 2020 | 12:40 PM

Lebanon is awaiting medical aid from Russia which two weeks ago offered its help in the battle against COVID-19, Lebanese Health Minister Hamad Hassan said in an interview with Sputnik, adding that Beirut thanked Moscow for the latter's contribution to tackle COVID-19 crisis in the country

"Two weeks ago, Russia offered to provide aid in detecting the virus. We have prepared a letter [of gratitude], and now we are waiting for this assistance to arrive be it medical or logistic. We are well aware of all [difficulties], and I express my gratitude to the Russian Federation and all of the countries, which offered help to Lebanon without any political discrimination," Hassan said, adding that Russia has not ever neglected assistance issues despite hard times that the country has been facing now.

Hassan said that China, Qatar and Iran haв sent assistance directly to the Lebanese Health Ministry. However, some countries offered aid to the civil organizations bypassing the country's health authorities, he said, adding that such a step might lead to a lack of coordination.

"[The Health Ministry] operates with total transparency, accuracy and responsibility in relation to all sectors of the Lebanese society, and, therefore, we call [upon these countries] to provide assistance via the ministry, and, thus, treat it as the main health authority in Lebanon," Hassan said.

Earlier in the week, Lebanese President Michel Aoun said in an interview with Sputnik that the country was in dire need of the financial and medical help from the international community, including Russia, to combat the coronavirus disease.

The president noted that the COVID-19 crisis has been under control so far, due to the country's efforts and the government coronavirus response plan, which was hailed by the World Health Organization.

As of Wednesday, Lebanon has registered 741 coronavirus cases, with 206 recoveries and 25 fatalities.

