Beirut Blast Damages 120 Public Schools Affecting Over 50,000 Children - UNICEF

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2020) More than 120 public and private schools in Beirut damaged in Tuesday's blast must be repaired before 55,000 children can return to classrooms, the UN Children's Fund (UNICEF) said in a press release on Friday.

"We have initial reports of over 120 public and private schools that have sustained damage ranging from windows blown out to more fundamental infrastructure damage. These schools serve approximately 55,000 children and it will be crucial to rehabilitate them before the start of the new school year," the release said.

UNICEF said the blast also totally destroyed the birth and pediatric units of Karantina Hospital, which specializes in treating newborns who require critical care, and damaged 16 other Primary healthcare centers, the release said.

The agency raised its estimate of the number of children displaced from damaged homes to 100,000, compared with Thursday's 80,000 estimate. In addition, UNICEF warned that toxic dust that continues to shroud the city could be particularly harmful to children, the release said.

UNICEF's immediate priorities include replacing destroyed equipment and medical supplies for hospitals, reuniting separated children with families and providing emergency cash assistance, according to the release.

The agency nearly doubled Thursday's initial appeal for $4.4 million to a request for $8.25 million in private donations.