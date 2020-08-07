UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Beirut Blast Damages 120 Public Schools Affecting Over 50,000 Children - UNICEF

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 33 minutes ago Fri 07th August 2020 | 10:00 PM

Beirut Blast Damages 120 Public Schools Affecting Over 50,000 Children - UNICEF

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2020) More than 120 public and private schools in Beirut damaged in Tuesday's blast must be repaired before 55,000 children can return to classrooms, the UN Children's Fund (UNICEF) said in a press release on Friday.

"We have initial reports of over 120 public and private schools that have sustained damage ranging from windows blown out to more fundamental infrastructure damage. These schools serve approximately 55,000 children and it will be crucial to rehabilitate them before the start of the new school year," the release said.

UNICEF said the blast also totally destroyed the birth and pediatric units of Karantina Hospital, which specializes in treating newborns who require critical care, and damaged 16 other Primary healthcare centers, the release said.

The agency raised its estimate of the number of children displaced from damaged homes to 100,000, compared with Thursday's 80,000 estimate. In addition, UNICEF warned that toxic dust that continues to shroud the city could be particularly harmful to children, the release said.

UNICEF's immediate priorities include replacing destroyed equipment and medical supplies for hospitals, reuniting separated children with families and providing emergency cash assistance, according to the release.

The agency nearly doubled Thursday's initial appeal for $4.4 million to a request for $8.25 million in private donations.

Related Topics

United Nations Beirut From Million

Recent Stories

Kuwait reports 682 new COVID-19 cases

49 minutes ago

International community needs to step up, help Leb ..

1 hour ago

Local government fails to clean city: PTI Leader

6 seconds ago

NDMA cleans up the Karachi's rainwater drains in f ..

33 minutes ago

Prime Minister launches Rs 5 trillion Ravi Urban D ..

33 minutes ago

Two officers transferred

33 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.