Beirut Blast Death Toll Reaches 108, Over 4,000 Injured - Adviser of Health Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th August, 2020) The powerful blast in the port of Lebanon's Beirut left 108 people killed and more than 4,000 injured, the Lebanese Health Minister's adviser Reda Al Moussawi told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"The latest death toll was 108, and the number of those injured surpassed 4,000," Al Moussawi said.

Beirut has already received humanitarian assistance from Kuwait, Qatar and Greece, the public health official said, adding that the authorities were waiting for aid from other countries, including Russia, France, the United Arab Emirates and the United Kingdom.

"Greece has sent a medical team with health equipment to help treat those injured," Al Moussawi added, noting that the authorities were now studying Tunisia's offer to treat a number of victims in its hospitals.

A large number of the world's countries, including Lebanon's Middle East neighbors, have already offered their assistance to Beirut and extended their condolences over the tragic incident.

Half of the city's buildings have been severely damaged, and hospitals are overcrowded because of a large number of the blast's victims, according to Beirut Governor Marwan Abboud.

Earlier in the day, Abboud said that around 300,000 people became homeless.

According to the Lebanese authorities, the blast was likely to have been caused by the detonation of 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate that was stored improperly in a warehouse for six years.