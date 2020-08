(@ChaudhryMAli88)

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2020) The epicenter of the Tuesday powerful explosion in Lebanon's Beirut was in the port's pyrotechnics warehouse, the Lebanese National News Agency reported.

The explosion took place at 17:11 local time (14:11 GMT).

The news agency added that the epicenter took place in the warehouse near granaries.