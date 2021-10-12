Beirut blast investigator forced to pause probe a second time

UrduPoint.com

Beirut, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2021 ) :The Lebanese judge leading an investigation into last year's devastating Beirut port blast was forced to suspend his work Tuesday after what human rights groups condemned as an attempt by politicians to evade justice.

It is the second time that judge Tarek Bitar has had to suspend the probe in the face of lawsuits filed by former ministers he had summoned on suspicion of negligence, and it comes amid growing calls from top officials, including Hezbollah chief Hasan Nasrallah, for him to be replaced.

Bitar's predecessor, Fadi Sawan, was forced to suspend his probe for the same reason before he was finally removed in February in a move widely condemned as political interference.

Human rights groups and relatives of blast victims fear the latest suspension is a prelude to Bitar's removal, which would further derail the official inquiry into the country's worst peace-time tragedy.

