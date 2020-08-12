Beirut buries more of its dead as world mobilises

Lebanon buried more of its dead Wednesday from the huge explosion at Beirut port that disfigured the city, toppled the government and deepened a painful economic crisis

Beirut, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2020 ) :Lebanon buried more of its dead Wednesday from the huge explosion at Beirut port that disfigured the city, toppled the government and deepened a painful economic crisis.

Top foreign diplomats kept streaming into traumatised Lebanon to show solidarity over its worst peacetime disaster and push for reforms to curb the corruption blamed for causing it.

Survivors and volunteers were still sweeping rubble-strewn streets a week after a large depot of industrial chemicals blew up in an explosion so powerful it was dubbed "Beirutshima" on social media.

The official death toll from the colossal blast that evoked memories of the Hiroshima atom bomb blast rose to 171, while 6,500 were injured and 300,000 left temporarily homeless.

Beirut's main fire station, located a stone's throw from the devastated port, held an emotional funeral for one of the 10 comrades it lost in the conflagration.

"May God be with you, our hero," firefighters cried as they saw off the coffin of their lost friend Jo Noun during their fourth such ceremony since the August 4 disaster.

Ten firefighters are confirmed to have died, and six more are still among the missing, including three members of the same family.

Their relatives have been waiting, in their mountain village of Qartaba, for their return.

"In one piece or several, we want our sons back," Rita Hitti told AFP. The three missing young men are her son, nephew and son-in-law.