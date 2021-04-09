UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Beirut Condemns Israeli Strikes On Syria, Use Of Lebanon's Airspace

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Fri 09th April 2021 | 04:26 PM

Beirut Condemns Israeli Strikes on Syria, Use of Lebanon's Airspace

Lebanon has firmly condemned Israeli airstrikes on suburbs of Syria's capital of Damascus and the use of its airspace for such purposes, the Foreign Ministry said on Friday

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th April, 2021) Lebanon has firmly condemned Israeli airstrikes on suburbs of Syria's capital of Damascus and the use of its airspace for such purposes, the Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

Early on Thursday, Syria's military leadership said that the Israeli air force carried out strikes on targets in Damascus' suburbs from Lebanese airspace and the Golan Heights. Four Syrian soldiers were injured in the attack.

"The Lebanese Foreign Ministry strongly condemns the air attack of hostile Israel toward Damascus' outskirts in the early hours of Thursday. It does not accept any form of assault against the sovereignty of friendly Syria and the use of Lebanese airspace for conducting attacks," the ministry said in a statement.

The diplomatic authority expressed its full solidarity with its middle Eastern neighbor in connection with the Israeli attack, the statement read. It also called on the international community to force Israel to stop breaches of Lebanon's sovereignty.

Israel regularly delivers air strikes on targets in Syria. Damascus has repeatedly appealed to the UN Security Council with a demand to put pressure on Israel in order to end systematic violations of Syria's sovereignty, saying that such aggressive actions threaten the stability of the entire region.

Related Topics

Injured Attack United Nations Syria Israel Damascus Lebanon From

Recent Stories

Zayed Higher Organisation, G42 Health Care AA Hold ..

15 minutes ago

Sunny Leone, Daniel Weber celebrate 10th wedding a ..

23 minutes ago

Shoaib Malik appears in 31st PCB podcast

40 minutes ago

Berlin, Paris Unable to Force Kiev to Comply With ..

8 minutes ago

Gas Cylinder blast in a steel factor, no casualty ..

8 minutes ago

Coronavirus toll at 1000 GMT Friday

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.