Lebanon has firmly condemned Israeli airstrikes on suburbs of Syria's capital of Damascus and the use of its airspace for such purposes, the Foreign Ministry said on Friday

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th April, 2021) Lebanon has firmly condemned Israeli airstrikes on suburbs of Syria's capital of Damascus and the use of its airspace for such purposes, the Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

Early on Thursday, Syria's military leadership said that the Israeli air force carried out strikes on targets in Damascus' suburbs from Lebanese airspace and the Golan Heights. Four Syrian soldiers were injured in the attack.

"The Lebanese Foreign Ministry strongly condemns the air attack of hostile Israel toward Damascus' outskirts in the early hours of Thursday. It does not accept any form of assault against the sovereignty of friendly Syria and the use of Lebanese airspace for conducting attacks," the ministry said in a statement.

The diplomatic authority expressed its full solidarity with its middle Eastern neighbor in connection with the Israeli attack, the statement read. It also called on the international community to force Israel to stop breaches of Lebanon's sovereignty.

Israel regularly delivers air strikes on targets in Syria. Damascus has repeatedly appealed to the UN Security Council with a demand to put pressure on Israel in order to end systematic violations of Syria's sovereignty, saying that such aggressive actions threaten the stability of the entire region.