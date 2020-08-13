Beirut Explosion Requires Prompt, Credible Probe - UN Human Rights Experts

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2020) The devastating explosion in Beirut last week requires a prompt, independent and credible investigation underscoring Lebanon's international human rights obligations, UN Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights experts said in a statement on Thursday.

"We support calls for a prompt, impartial, credible and independent investigation based on human rights principles, to examine all claims, concerns and needs in relation to the explosion as well as the underlying human rights failures," the statement said. "The investigation should be protected from any undue influence and be given a strong and broad mandate to effectively probe any systemic failures of the Lebanese authorities and institutions to protect human rights."

The UN experts said they stand ready to cooperate with the Lebanese authorities, civil society and the global community to assist the investigation.

The probe should consider Lebanon's international obligations that guide the handling of dangerous substances and all people's right to know about the health risks of the exposure to the nitrous oxide and the pollutants released to the air, the experts said.

The blast had highlighted systemic problems, a lack of good governance and widespread corruption allegations, the experts also said.

"This has resulted in a failure to ensure protection of the rights of all without discrimination, including the rights to life, personal liberty, health, housing, food, water, education, and to a healthy environment," the statement said.

Given the seriousness of the concerns, the UN Human Rights Council should, in September, hold a special discussion to address justice for the victims of the explosion, systemic reforms to ensure non-repetition, and international humanitarian assistance to the people in Lebanon, the experts added.

On August 4, a powerful explosion hit the port of Beirut killing more than 170 people and injuring more than 5,000. According to the authorities, the explosion was linked to 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate, confiscated by the customs services in 2014 and stored in the port.