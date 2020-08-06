Beirut explosions: Investigative committee to find out culprits in four days

(@fidahassanain)

Foreign Minister Charbel Wehbe says that a committee of judges will announce punishment for those who will be found responsible for huge explosions that claimed hundreds of lives and left thousands of others injured.

BEIRUT: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 6th, 2020) The government of Lebanon gave “investigative committee” four days to find out the culprits involved in devastating explosion in Beirut port on Tuesday, Foreign Minister Charbel Wehbe said here on Thursday.

“An investigative committee was formed today which has been given four days time to probe the horrible incident,” said the minister, raising questions that how, who, what an where.

He said there would be judicial decisions.

“It is very serious and we are taking it seriously,” he further said.

Wehbe said that a committee of judges would announce punishment for the responsible.

As many as 137 people died and more than 5000 people injured and dozens were still missing due to yesterday blast that jolted Beirut.

Rescue operations were still continued to find out the bodies under the rubble. Beirut Governor said that over 300,000 people may have been made temporarily homeless by the disaster, which he said would cost the debt-ridden country in excess of $3 billion.

The government ordered for the house arrest of those responsible for the storage of a large quantity of ammonium nitrate, a substance used in fertilizers and explosives in the port of the Lebanese capital.

“The explosion was caused by a fire igniting 2, 750 tonnes of the substance in a portside warehouse,” said the officials.

The preliminary reports said that it was an incident and result of mismanagement, they said, adding that it was very serious neglect that remained unchecked for six years.