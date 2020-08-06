UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Beirut Explosions: Investigative Committee To Find Out Culprits In Four Days

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 47 minutes ago Thu 06th August 2020 | 05:26 PM

Beirut explosions: Investigative committee to find out culprits in four days

Foreign Minister Charbel Wehbe says that a committee of judges will announce punishment for those who will be found responsible for huge explosions that claimed hundreds of lives and left thousands of others injured.

BEIRUT: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 6th, 2020) The government of Lebanon gave “investigative committee” four days to find out the culprits involved in devastating explosion in Beirut port on Tuesday, Foreign Minister Charbel Wehbe said here on Thursday.

“An investigative committee was formed today which has been given four days time to probe the horrible incident,” said the minister, raising questions that how, who, what an where.

He said there would be judicial decisions.

“It is very serious and we are taking it seriously,” he further said.

Wehbe said that a committee of judges would announce punishment for the responsible.

As many as 137 people died and more than 5000 people injured and dozens were still missing due to yesterday blast that jolted Beirut.

Rescue operations were still continued to find out the bodies under the rubble. Beirut Governor said that over 300,000 people may have been made temporarily homeless by the disaster, which he said would cost the debt-ridden country in excess of $3 billion.

The government ordered for the house arrest of those responsible for the storage of a large quantity of ammonium nitrate, a substance used in fertilizers and explosives in the port of the Lebanese capital.

“The explosion was caused by a fire igniting 2, 750 tonnes of the substance in a portside warehouse,” said the officials.

The preliminary reports said that it was an incident and result of mismanagement, they said, adding that it was very serious neglect that remained unchecked for six years.

Related Topics

Injured Fire Governor Died Beirut Lebanon May Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion

Recent Stories

TrustChip and Pivot win NYUAD&#039;s DeepTech 2020 ..

29 minutes ago

NOC’s Executive Board recommends postponing elec ..

29 minutes ago

Indian TV actor Samir Sharma found dead at residen ..

37 minutes ago

Over 13,700 motorists violated rule on maintaining ..

59 minutes ago

Volunteers Taking Part in COVID-19 Vaccine Trials ..

25 minutes ago

Charities to resume migrant rescues in Mediterrane ..

26 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.