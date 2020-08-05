Beirut Governor Assesses Damage From Port Explosion at $3-5Bln - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th August, 2020) Beirut Governor Marwan Abboud has estimated the damage from the explosion in the city's port at about $3-5 billion.

The explosion rocked the city late on Tuesday. According to the authorities, it was caused by improper storage of 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate.

"The size of damage varies between $3 and 5 billion," the governor said, as quoted by the LBCI broadcaster, adding that it could be higher.

According to the official, hundreds of the citizens are without homes after the blast.