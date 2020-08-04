Beirut Governor Calls Tuesday Blast 'National Disaster' Akin to Hiroshima Bombing

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2020) Beirut Governor Marwan Abboud called the Tuesday powerful blast in the port of the Lebanese capital a "national disaster" and compared it to the World War Two-era atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki.

Earlier, the governor said that communication was lost with one of the fire brigades, which went to the accident site. The location of the brigade currently remains unknown.

"A fire brigade of 10 people arrived at the scene. What happened is very similar to what happened in the Japanese cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki. They drove to the scene and disappeared. This is a national disaster for Lebanon. We do not know how we are going to deal with this," Abboud said.

More than 30 rescue teams are helping those injured as the result of the massive explosion, Lebanon's NNA news outlet reported, citing the Red Cross.