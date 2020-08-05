Beirut Governor Reports Death of 10 Rescue Workers After Port Blast

Ten rescue workers engaged in the rescue operation after the massive explosion in Beirut, which claimed around 100 lives and left around 4,000 people injured, died, Governor Marwan Abboud said on Wednesday

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th August, 2020) Ten rescue workers engaged in the rescue operation after the massive explosion in Beirut, which claimed around 100 lives and left around 4,000 people injured, died, Governor Marwan Abboud said on Wednesday.

The blast was presumably caused by improper storage of 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate in the port of Beirut.

"We lost 10 members of the Beirut Fire Brigade," Abboud said, as quoted by the LBCI broadcaster.