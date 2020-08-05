Beirut Hospitals Suffering From Overcrowding After Massive Blast- Lebanese Health Minister

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th August, 2020) Hospitals in the Lebanese capital of Beirut are suffering from overcrowding following a massive blast in the city's port that caused widespread damage, Hamad Hassan, the country's health minister, said on Tuesday.

"Hospitals in Beirut are overcrowded.

The injured should be taken to hospitals outside of Beirut," Hassan said, as quoted by the Al Jazeera broadcaster.

Hundreds of people are believed to have suffered injuries following a blast at the city's port. According to an Al Jazeera correspondent, ambulances carrying victims of the explosion are still arriving at hospitals in the Lebanese capital.

The explosion took place at 17:11 local time (14:11 GMT).