Beirut Judge Issues Arrest Warrant for Ex-Energy Minister Over 2020 Port Blast - Reports

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2021) The chief judge in the investigation of the explosion in the port of Beirut issued an arrest warrant for the former Lebanese Minister of Energy, Ali Hassan Khalil, tv channel LBCI Lebanon news reported on Tuesday, citing its own informed source.

On October 4, the investigation into the Beirut port bombing was reopened, as the Lebanese Court of Appeal rejected a request to remove the chief judge Bitar, filed on September 27 by Former Lebanese Interior Minister, Nohad El Machnouk, after Bitar summoned him for questioning as part of an investigation.

"The former Minister Ali Hassan Khalil did not appear before the judicial investigator in the Beirut Port blast case, Judge Tarek Bitar. His legal representative also did not attend, the reason why Bitar issued an arrest warrant for him," the source told LBCI channel.

A powerful explosion occurred in the port of Beirut on August 4, 2020. At least 280 people died, and more than 6,000 were injured. Hundreds of houses and cars were destroyed or damaged, glass was broken in many quarters of the Lebanese capital, and some buildings were completely destroyed. According to the authorities, the cause was the detonation of 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate seized by customs in 2014 and stored in a warehouse. The Lebanese capital was designated a disaster area.

To date, the investigation has not been able to discover all the circumstances of the tragedy and identify the perpetrators. At the same time, the authorities are still not ruling out that the tragedy occurred as a result of deliberate detonation, and not negligence, as established by the official preliminary version.